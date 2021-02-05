Tishomingo’s Anderson named VYPE’s “Miss Softball”

TISHOMINGO, Oklahoma (KXII) - After guiding her Tishomingo Lady Indians to back-to-back state titles, pitcher Grace Anderson was honored by VYPE, who presented her with the “Miss Softball” statewide award.

Anderson recorded 376 strikeouts in her high school career, and will play at Oklahoma Christian next year. Anderson was humbled by the award.

“A lot of hard work. A lot of not just putting yourself first, but putting your team before you also so you can have a chance also to win that award,” said Anderson. “It kind of made me proud of myself, for all the hard work I have put in too. I was surprised.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.