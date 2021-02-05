Advertisement

Tishomingo’s Anderson named VYPE’s “Miss Softball”

By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TISHOMINGO, Oklahoma (KXII) - After guiding her Tishomingo Lady Indians to back-to-back state titles, pitcher Grace Anderson was honored by VYPE, who presented her with the “Miss Softball” statewide award.

Anderson recorded 376 strikeouts in her high school career, and will play at Oklahoma Christian next year. Anderson was humbled by the award.

“A lot of hard work. A lot of not just putting yourself first, but putting your team before you also so you can have a chance also to win that award,” said Anderson. “It kind of made me proud of myself, for all the hard work I have put in too. I was surprised.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old Levy Pugh
Missing Celina 2-year-old found safe
The Grayson County Sheriff's Office is preparing for what's being called a contingency of...
Sheriff’s office warns of ‘outlaw motorcycle groups’ ahead of Bells party
Booking photo of Lazziert Gray
Suspect in sexual assault at Denison park arrested
This Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 booking photo provided by the Muskogee County, Okla., Sheriff's...
Oklahoma man charged in shooting deaths of 5 kids, brother
A semi hit a detached trailer on US-75 in Denison Thursday morning.
Semi hits detached trailer on US-75 in Denison

Latest News

Southeastern prepares for baseball season opener.
SOSU baseball prepares for season opener
Lovejoy-Sherman Boys Hoops Highlights
Lovejoy-Sherman Boys Hoops Highlights
Tushka-Calera Boys Hoops Highlights
Tushka-Calera Boys Hoops Highlights
Milburn-Coleman Boys Hoops Highlights
Milburn-Coleman Boys Hoops Highlights