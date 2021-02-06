903 Brewers is expanding its beer production

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - With 903 celebrating eight years in business, brewery owner Jeremy Roberts, said it was time for an upgrade.

Roberts and his team purchased a new canning line that will allow them to brew 250 cases per hour compared to the 80 cases that they were doing before.

“This new canning line is going to help us be able to in two hours can everything that we normally can, can in one day,” Roberts said.

903 Brewers purchased their new canning line from Real Ale out in Blanco, Texas.

“Our canning line has been our crush, it’s what slowed us down so upgrading to a much larger canning line is going to help us get more beer out quicker and then also a better quality product,” Roberts said.

903 Brewers beers are currently sold in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, California and Arizona but this year they have signed a deal with an exporter to get their beer sold in Mexico, Europe and Canada.

Roberts purchased the new canning line this week and is awaiting for it’s arrival to come in, in the next few weeks.

“We are really excited learning about it, it’s a new challenge for us but we are excited to get it and get it here into our brewery,” Roberts said.

Despite the pandemic, Roberts was able to hire more employees for the business as alcohol to go sales started to rise.

“We also offer curbside to go, so you just pull right up to the street, call us at our phone number and we will bring you out whether it’s food or beer right to your car and if you don’t feel comfortable coming in you can take that to go,” Roberts said.

