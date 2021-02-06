Ardmore City Commissioners election slated for April 6th

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore City Commissioners election is slated to take place April 6th.

Two seats are up for grabs with seven people in total running.

Ward two is Ardmore’s northeast sector with Blake Gordon, Angela Sharp, John Credle Jr. and Brad Blackwood on the ballot.

Ward three covers Ardmore’s southwest sector with David Plesher, Barbara Hisey and Eric Howard as candidates.

Carter County election board secretary Diane Hall the seats were vacated by former Ardmore Mayor John Moore and the late City Councilman Martian Dyer.

Early voting starts April 1st and 2nd at the Carter County Election Office and election is April 6th at people’s local polling place.

