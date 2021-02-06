Advertisement

Ardmore City Commissioners election slated for April 6th

The Ardmore City Commissioners election is slated to take place April 6th.
The Ardmore City Commissioners election is slated to take place April 6th.
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore City Commissioners election is slated to take place April 6th.

Two seats are up for grabs with seven people in total running.

Ward two is Ardmore’s northeast sector with Blake Gordon, Angela Sharp, John Credle Jr. and Brad Blackwood on the ballot.

Ward three covers Ardmore’s southwest sector with David Plesher, Barbara Hisey and Eric Howard as candidates.

Carter County election board secretary Diane Hall the seats were vacated by former Ardmore Mayor John Moore and the late City Councilman Martian Dyer.

Early voting starts April 1st and 2nd at the Carter County Election Office and election is April 6th at people’s local polling place.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking photo of Lazziert Gray
Suspect in sexual assault at Denison park arrested
The Grayson County Sheriff's Office is preparing for what's being called a contingency of...
Sheriff’s office warns of ‘outlaw motorcycle groups’ ahead of Bells party
An arrest has been made in the Waterloo Lake sexual assault case
Suspect’s boss: Denison sexual assault suspect confessed to attacking multiple women
A semi hit a detached trailer on US-75 in Denison Thursday morning.
Semi hits detached trailer on US-75 in Denison
Carter County Courthouse (KXII)
Madill woman accused of embezzling thousands from nonprofit

Latest News

The Ardmore Homeless Coalition is leading a Point-in-Time count to learn more about the city’s...
The Grace Center of Southern Oklahoma helps families stay in their homes
17-year-old Lazziert Gray was charged with 2 counts of sexual assault after an assault at...
Reactions to Waterloo Lake Park assault
Bryan Co. sheriff's office warns of phone scam.
Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam, callers pretending to be law enforcement
File image
Texas to receive more than 400,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week