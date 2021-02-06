Advertisement

More than 40 neglected dogs rescued in Iowa during Thursday’s blizzard

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa...
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa County on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, where they found dogs confined to pens in two dilapidated buildings and a camper.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARENGO, Iowa (KEYC) — An Iowa group said it rescued more than 40 dogs on a rural property during heavy snow this week.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa County on Thursday, where they found dogs confined to pens in two dilapidated buildings and a camper.

The dogs were wet and cold, and are in need of various degrees for medical care, WHO-TV reported.

One of the group’s vehicles slid off the road on the way to the rescue and another had to be dug out of the snow. The rescue, which was expected to take 1.5 hours, lasted four hours, ARL said.

The rescuers said the dogs will need to be helped with a fear of humans, caused by their lives being spent in cages. It did not release any information about possible adoptions.

No information about the property or property owner was released.

Caption

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KEYC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking photo of Lazziert Gray
Suspect in sexual assault at Denison park arrested
The Grayson County Sheriff's Office is preparing for what's being called a contingency of...
Sheriff’s office warns of ‘outlaw motorcycle groups’ ahead of Bells party
An arrest has been made in the Waterloo Lake sexual assault case
Suspect’s boss: Denison sexual assault suspect confessed to attacking multiple women
A semi hit a detached trailer on US-75 in Denison Thursday morning.
Semi hits detached trailer on US-75 in Denison
Carter County Courthouse (KXII)
Madill woman accused of embezzling thousands from nonprofit

Latest News

The Ardmore City Commissioners election is slated to take place April 6th.
Ardmore City Commissioners election slated for April 6th
President Joe Biden speaks with reporters after stepping off Air Force One at New Castle...
Biden says ‘erratic’ Trump shouldn’t get intel briefings
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa...
PHOTOS: More than 40 neglected dogs rescued in Marengo during Thursday’s blizzard
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden back in Delaware as CDC recommends avoiding travel