Reactions to Waterloo Lake Park assault

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Police are continuing their investigation into the assault of a woman at Waterloo Lake Park on Wednesday, and other cases the teen suspect arrested yesterday may be linked to. Reactions from the woman who called 911, and a Denison resident neighboring the park.

“Yeah God was watching over us I guess he kept us safe,” said Jenna Martin, the woman who called 911 from Waterloo Lake Park Wednesday afternoon.

Jenna Martin says she’s walked the trails at Waterloo Lake Park many times, and never expected to stumble across an assault.

“I hear a lady screaming. I turned around, there was a lady just yelling saying ‘he attacked me, he attacked me, he attacked me.’ And the next thing I know the man who attacked her walked right behind me into the woods,” said Martin.

She says 17-year-old Lazziert Gray, the teen arrested Thursday morning on 2 counts of sexual assault walked away from the scene quietly as if nothing had happened.

“He didn’t talk to us, he didn’t do or say anything. I mean it was just kind of weird how he just kind of walked by and didn’t interact or anything,” said Martin.

Police say the range of punishment for a second degree felony sexual assault is 2 to 20 years in prison. They’re still investigating other crimes Gray may have committed, and say they aren’t able to comment on a similar assault of a woman at her home near downtown Denison Wednesday night.

“I’ve always felt safe in this neighborhood. You know all the neighbors know each other,” said Denison resident, RJ Simpson.

Simpson lives near the lake and says his family walks the trails often. The incident has opened their eyes to what could happen anywhere.

“No matter what we can’t live in fear all our life just like with COVID you know. You’ve gotta be safe and keep yourselves safe, but you can’t let it rule your world to where you don’t live,” said Simpson.

And to remain vigilant to be able to protect yourself.

“I don’t think as a woman we should be scared to come out here and walk by ourselves, but you know may just be aware of your surroundings, but I feel like we should all be safe and feel safe walking in our hometown park,” said Martin.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.