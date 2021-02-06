Advertisement

SOSU prepares for softball season opener

By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Southeastern softball team will begin their season on Saturday when they travel to TWU in Denton.

It has been a long time for this team to get a chance to play after the season was canceled on them a year ago. The Storm is ready to get get things going with their opening game around the corner.

“The kids are so excited, you can hear them in practice,” head coach Ron Faubion said. “It’s the best practices we’ve had in years. They had something taken away from them and they are happy, finally, of hopefully getting it back.”

“After eleven long months of not being on the field, it’s great to be back out here,” outfielder Peyton Streetman said. “These girls make it fun, the most fun I’ve had.”

“It’s great. It’s another great opportunity to go and try and get a ring as always,” infielder C.J. Crane said. “Hopefully we will get to finish this season.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking photo of Lazziert Gray
Suspect in sexual assault at Denison park arrested
The Grayson County Sheriff's Office is preparing for what's being called a contingency of...
Sheriff’s office warns of ‘outlaw motorcycle groups’ ahead of Bells party
An arrest has been made in the Waterloo Lake sexual assault case
Suspect’s boss: Denison sexual assault suspect confessed to attacking multiple women
A semi hit a detached trailer on US-75 in Denison Thursday morning.
Semi hits detached trailer on US-75 in Denison
Carter County Courthouse (KXII)
Madill woman accused of embezzling thousands from nonprofit

Latest News

ECU-SOSU Baseball Highlights
ECU-SOSU Baseball Highlights
Grayson-San Jacinto Baseball
San Jacinto-Grayson Baseball Highlights
Grayson-Tyler Softball Highlights
Grayson-Tyler Softball Highlights
NCTC-Iowa Central Softball Highlights
NCTC-Iowa Central Softball Highlights