SOSU prepares for softball season opener

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Southeastern softball team will begin their season on Saturday when they travel to TWU in Denton.

It has been a long time for this team to get a chance to play after the season was canceled on them a year ago. The Storm is ready to get get things going with their opening game around the corner.

“The kids are so excited, you can hear them in practice,” head coach Ron Faubion said. “It’s the best practices we’ve had in years. They had something taken away from them and they are happy, finally, of hopefully getting it back.”

“After eleven long months of not being on the field, it’s great to be back out here,” outfielder Peyton Streetman said. “These girls make it fun, the most fun I’ve had.”

“It’s great. It’s another great opportunity to go and try and get a ring as always,” infielder C.J. Crane said. “Hopefully we will get to finish this season.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.