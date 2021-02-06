Advertisement

The Grace Center of Southern Oklahoma helps families stay in their homes

The Ardmore Homeless Coalition is leading a Point-in-Time count to learn more about the city’s...
The Ardmore Homeless Coalition is leading a Point-in-Time count to learn more about the city’s growing homeless population.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:30 PM CST
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Last Friday the CDC extended the moratorium on evictions. Families can’t get evicted, but rent is still due.

The CDC began banning home evictions in September as part of an emergency response to coronavirus- meant to help prevent the pandemic’s spread by letting people stay in their own homes rather than crowded shelters.

The Grace Center of Southern Oklahoma has been working for 20 years to get families the help they need to stay in their homes. The center provides help with paying electric bills, water bills, or even rent-anything to prevent homelessness.

" Once a family or an individual falls into homelessness its very hard and takes a lot of work to get them into housing,” the Grace Center Director Laura Akers said.

Akers said it’s much easier just to help people stay in the homes they have.

She said the Grace Center began helping more families after COVID-19 began.

“”We saw families that we have never seen before and they were struggling In ways they had never struggled before,” Akers said. “When a family or individual recognizes that they’re struggling to pay rent the first thing that I would advise them to do is to make a plan for how they’re going to approach this.”

She recommends reaching out to the Grace Center or another charity, but also reaching out to the landlord.

“We find that when our families and individuals are in constant communication with their landlords and updating them on their situation, the outcome is much better than just ignoring it and not making any sort of payment,” Akers said.

Anyone wanting help paying for rent can fill out an application here.

