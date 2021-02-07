Ardmore Clean Team volunteer time to clean up abandoned homeless camps

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Clean Team, better known as ACT, is volunteering their time picking up litter and cleaning abandoned homeless camps sites throughout town.

“Whoever it is, they sure left a mess,” said Phillip Caphsaw, ankle deep in trash left behind in a wooded area southeast of Michelin road Saturday morning. “Very messy.”

Caphsaw and a group of volunteers come out every second Saturday of each month to clean up different sites.

“All of this is homeless,” said Caphsaw, pointing to rotten sleeping bags, tents and beer cans scattered around him. “Obviously it looks like these people or maybe a number of people have been here for sometime.”

Caphsaw said he was there at the site on Friday and picked up around 500 aluminum cans alone.

“Yeah, we’ll definitely be here next month,” said Caphsaw. “It’s not healthy even for the folks that are staying out here, so, just trying to clean up the environment, man. We’re trying to make the world, or specifically the town of Ardmore a better place.”

Monica Stolfa was one of two people who joined Capshaw Saturday morning to pick up trash. She said it only takes a few hands and a little effort to make a difference.

“It’s not going to be solved in the long term or another, it’s going to be ongoing, but if we educate ourselves on what brought them here to this point, we would have something to go on,” said Stolfa.

Capshaw said anyone is able to volunteer with ACT on the next round of litter pick on March 13th at 10 a.m.

“You can make a difference by volunteering to do something,” said Capshaw.

