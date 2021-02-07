Advertisement

Iran: US must lift sanctions before it lives up to nuke deal

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2021
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Iran’s supreme leader says the U.S. must lift all sanctions if it wants Iran to live up to the nuclear deal with Western powers.

The comments televised on state TV mark Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s first since the inauguration of President Joe Biden, who has said he wants to rejoin the accord.

Former President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from the deal in 2018.

Iran has threatened to expel nuclear inspections later this month, begun enriching uranium closer to weapons-grade levels and ramped up its military drills, including firing cruise missiles as part of a naval drill in the Gulf of Oman last month.

