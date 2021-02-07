SILVER ALERT: Ada man missing with dementia

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Ada police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 80-year-old man who they say has dementia, and is in imminent danger.

OHP troopers say Bobby Mills of Ada was last seen wearing a T-shirt, jeans, and possibly a felt cowboy hat.

A silver alert has been released at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information please contact Ada police, or Oklahoma Highway patrol.

