Wilson mother places ribbons to raise awareness in 3-year-old son’s death

WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - It’s been half a year since Kyla Burgess last held her 3-year-old son James Smith Jr. in her arms.

Burgess is honoring his memory by placing blue ribbons throughout Wilson and Southern Oklahoma.

“I will be here and I will be his voice until they get sentenced and go to prison,” said Burgess.

James passed away last July from injuries he sustained while living with his father and two other family members.

Buress said she’s making ribbons by hand and placing them throughout Southern Oklahoma

“I just want to get people aware the child abuse is real and it really just happens,” said Burgess.

She’s even sending the blue ribbons out of the state, some going as far as Wisconsin. Burgess said anyone can request a ribbon by visiting Justice4BabyJames on Facebook

“I’m just so thankful that everybody us stepping in and helping with my son and child abuse,” said Burgess.

Her goal is to become an advocate for child abuse and to shine a light for kids needing help.

“If no one is going to be the voice for the kids, I will. I don’t care who I have to go against, kids deserve to be treated right,” said Burgess.

If you see or suspect a child is being abused, Oklahoma law requires that you report it. You can call the Oklahoma Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-522-3511 anytime, or 911 if the child is in immediate danger.

