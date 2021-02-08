Election Day Tuesday in Oklahoma
Board of Education Primary and Special Elections Tuesday
OKLAHOMA (Okla. State Election Board) - Voters in forty-nine (49) counties have elections tomorrow, February 9. Elections on the ballot include Board of Education primaries, Technology Center School District elections, as well as several Special Elections, including the race to fill a vacancy in State Senator District 22. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Here’s what’s on the ballot in our Texoma counties:
CARTER
WILSON PUBLIC SCHOOLS
PROPOSITION
CHOCTAW
CITY OF HUGO
PROPOSITION
FORT TOWSON PUBLIC SCHOOLS
BOARD MEMBER - OFFICE NO. 1
SUSAN SMITH
EDDIE LEE HORTON JR.
TULSA DODDS
RAYMON L. FENNELL JR
COAL
ALLEN PUBLIC SCHOOLS
PROPOSITION
GARVIN
LINDSAY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
BOARD MEMBER - OFFICE NO. 1
JIM BECKHAM
JULIE MARTIN
LANDON WEBB
JOHNSTON
TOWN OF WAPANUCKA
PROPOSITION
LOVE
WILSON PUBLIC SCHOOLS
PROPOSITION
RINGLING PUBLIC SCHOOLS
PROPOSITION
MARIETTA PUBLIC SCHOOLS
BOARD MEMBER - OFFICE NO. 1
TOMMY VINSON
DENICE HALSTIED
CONNIE BARKER
MCCURTAIN
CITY OF BROKEN BOW
PROPOSITION
PONTOTOC
CITY OF ADA
COUNCILMEMBER - COUNCILMEMBER AT LARGE
BILLY RICE
JEB TODD
TRE’ LANDRUM
ALLEN PUBLIC SCHOOLS
PROPOSITION
Voters are asked to follow all social distancing and safety protocols when voting in-person, and it is strongly recommended that voters to wear a mask or other facial covering to protect themselves, as well as those around them. Learn more about safety protocols at https://oklahoma.gov/elections.html.
Voters can view a sample ballot and find their polling place using the OK Voter Portal at https://oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.html. A list of elections can be found at https://hosting.okelections.us/electionlist.html.
Today is also the last day to hand-deliver “standard” absentee ballots to the County Election Board. “Standard” absentee ballots must be received by county election board officials no later than the end of business day. Hours and locations are available at https://oklahoma.gov/elections/about-us/county-election-boards.html. Learn more about the hand delivery of absentee ballots at https://oklahoma.gov/elections/voter-info/absentee-voting.html.
For more information, contact the county election boards or State Election Board at (405) 521-2391 or info@elections.ok.gov.
-Okla. State Election Board
