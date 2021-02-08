Election Day Tuesday in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA (Okla. State Election Board) - Voters in forty-nine (49) counties have elections tomorrow, February 9. Elections on the ballot include Board of Education primaries, Technology Center School District elections, as well as several Special Elections, including the race to fill a vacancy in State Senator District 22. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here’s what’s on the ballot in our Texoma counties:

CARTER

WILSON PUBLIC SCHOOLS

PROPOSITION

CHOCTAW

CITY OF HUGO

PROPOSITION

FORT TOWSON PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER - OFFICE NO. 1

SUSAN SMITH

EDDIE LEE HORTON JR.

TULSA DODDS

RAYMON L. FENNELL JR

COAL

ALLEN PUBLIC SCHOOLS

PROPOSITION

GARVIN

LINDSAY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER - OFFICE NO. 1

JIM BECKHAM

JULIE MARTIN

LANDON WEBB

JOHNSTON

TOWN OF WAPANUCKA

PROPOSITION

LOVE

WILSON PUBLIC SCHOOLS

PROPOSITION

RINGLING PUBLIC SCHOOLS

PROPOSITION

MARIETTA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER - OFFICE NO. 1

TOMMY VINSON

DENICE HALSTIED

CONNIE BARKER

MCCURTAIN

CITY OF BROKEN BOW

PROPOSITION

PONTOTOC

CITY OF ADA

COUNCILMEMBER - COUNCILMEMBER AT LARGE

BILLY RICE

JEB TODD

TRE’ LANDRUM

ALLEN PUBLIC SCHOOLS

PROPOSITION

Voters are asked to follow all social distancing and safety protocols when voting in-person, and it is strongly recommended that voters to wear a mask or other facial covering to protect themselves, as well as those around them. Learn more about safety protocols at https://oklahoma.gov/elections.html.

Voters can view a sample ballot and find their polling place using the OK Voter Portal at https://oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.html. A list of elections can be found at https://hosting.okelections.us/electionlist.html.

Today is also the last day to hand-deliver “standard” absentee ballots to the County Election Board. “Standard” absentee ballots must be received by county election board officials no later than the end of business day. Hours and locations are available at https://oklahoma.gov/elections/about-us/county-election-boards.html. Learn more about the hand delivery of absentee ballots at https://oklahoma.gov/elections/voter-info/absentee-voting.html.

For more information, contact the county election boards or State Election Board at (405) 521-2391 or info@elections.ok.gov.

-Okla. State Election Board

