Ice possible Wed. night, Weekend snow and Frigid Temps.

Coldest weather in a decade expected by Sunday
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
We’ll have a Weather Aware for overnight mist and fog, possibly freezing fog north. Most of Texoma will not have to worry about ice tonight.

Water vapor imagery shows a trough to our west, as that passes by Tuesday morning the drizzle should end as we’ll get up into the 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

The next system approaches Wednesday with increasing chances for rain, changing to freezing rain and sleet Wednesday night. Amounts should be light but with lows below freezing ice is certainly possible on area roads Thursday morning.

Strong north winds kick in into the weekend as the main surge of arctic air barrels in. Highs will likely remain below freezing for several days and we’ll have two chances of snow during that time. Lows could reach the single digits on much of the area depending on if skies clear in the overnight hours.

Sunday wind chills will be below zero the entire day and this would be a good day to remain indoors if at all possible.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy

Wednesday: 60% Rain/freezing rain

Thursday: 40% Freezing rain or sleet

Friday: Mostly cloudy

Saturday:  40% Snow, frigid

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, windy, and bitterly cold

Monday: 60% Snow

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

