Late Tushka High School student honored with special moment at basketball game

TUSHKA, Okla. (KXII) - ‘Senior night’ is a special moment for all athletes, as they’re recognized for their years of hard work they’ve put into their program.

One young man from Tushka, Brock Tisdale, passed away before he could get to that moment for his school’s basketball team, but was still included in the action.

“Full throttle, thats my favorite word to say for him. He was always go go go,” said Brock’s sister Brayden Tisdale.

Brock was known by friends and family as fun-loving, and could joke around in any situation.

“One night we were at a basketball game and Brock was hurt, and we were sitting on the bench together, and he had his phone out and was sending jokes up to my brother who was in the stands watching the game, texting him back and forth. That’s the first thing I think of when anyone talks about Brock,” said Brock’s friend Matt Goodson.

However, their lives were forever changed when Brock was killed in a farming accident at his home in September 2018.

“You really couldn’t believe it ‘til the next day, when you went to school and that desk was empty right beside you,” said Goodson.

“It really took a piece out of our class, and out of our school,” said Brock’s friend Kayelin Kindred.

Brock may not have been there in person, but his school kept him in spirit.

His picture is prominently displayed at school with the Tushka boys basketball team, and his teammates wore shirts of Brock’s organization that he helped form through his church before he was killed, ‘Oh Yeah! Missions’.

“They’ve done an amazing job of remembering him and remembering us in certain ways,” said Brayden.

And perhaps the most special moment happened on what would have been Brock’s senior night for the Tushka Tigers basketball team.

Brock’s family was invited to partake in the walking of the seniors before their game against Caddo. Roses, and his number 24 jersey were placed on the first seat on Tushka’s bench.

But what happened next, even surprised the Tisdales.

“Then, when the boys game started, they had four players come out on the court, four seniors,” said Brayden.

The ball was tipped to a Caddo player, standing by himself, and the crowd erupted in applause.

“The crowd gave a standing ovation,” said Brock’s father Brad Tisdale.

“It was definitely speechless. It left a lot of people speechless,” said Brayden.

“It was amazing to see and it was hard to play, knowing that he wasn’t there when he should have been,” said Goodson.

A moment of reflection, all for the kid known to be “full-throttle”.

“Our whole class loved him, and he was a best friend to not just a couple people but everyone,” said Kindred.

