Advertisement

Over 23 grams of illegal drugs confiscated during Carter County traffic stop

A traffic stop in Carter County turned into a drug bust, where over 23 grams of methamphetamine...
A traffic stop in Carter County turned into a drug bust, where over 23 grams of methamphetamine were confiscated by police.(Wilson Police Department)
By Nina Quatrino
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - A traffic stop in Carter County turned into a drug bust, where over 23 grams of methamphetamine were confiscated by police.

Wilson police say 34-year-old Brandon Williams and 36-year-old Jennifer Bailey were both arrested early Saturday morning, for drug trafficking.

Officers say the two were pulled over on Ridge Road and Edmond Street just after 11 p.m. Friday night.

They say Williams ran away and when police caught him, they found over 23 grams of methamphetamine on him.

Bailey was also arrested on outstanding warrants.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old Lazziert Gray was charged with 2 counts of sexual assault after an assault at...
Reactions to Waterloo Lake Park assault
An arrest has been made in the Waterloo Lake sexual assault case
Suspect’s boss: Denison sexual assault suspect confessed to attacking multiple women
A Wilson mother is placing blue ribbons throughout town, to honor her late son and to raise...
Wilson mother places ribbons to raise awareness in 3-year-old son’s death
The Grayson County Sheriff's Office is preparing for what's being called a contingency of...
Sheriff’s office warns of ‘outlaw motorcycle groups’ ahead of Bells party
File image
Texas to receive more than 400,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week

Latest News

The Ardmore Clean Team, better known as ACT, is volunteering their time picking up litter and...
Ardmore Clean Team volunteer time to clean up abandoned homeless camps
A Wilson mother is placing blue ribbons throughout town, to honor her late son and to raise...
Wilson mother places ribbons to raise awareness in 3-year-old son’s death
Local horseback riding center receives grant from Texoma Health Foundation
Sherman horseback riding therapy center awarded grant
Ada police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 80-year-old man who they say has...
Silver Alert issued for missing Ada man