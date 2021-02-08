Over 23 grams of illegal drugs confiscated during Carter County traffic stop

WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - A traffic stop in Carter County turned into a drug bust, where over 23 grams of methamphetamine were confiscated by police.

Wilson police say 34-year-old Brandon Williams and 36-year-old Jennifer Bailey were both arrested early Saturday morning, for drug trafficking.

Officers say the two were pulled over on Ridge Road and Edmond Street just after 11 p.m. Friday night.

They say Williams ran away and when police caught him, they found over 23 grams of methamphetamine on him.

Bailey was also arrested on outstanding warrants.

