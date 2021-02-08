Advertisement

Rep. Ron Wright of Texas dies after contracting coronavirus

He and his wife were admitted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas after contracting COVID-19.
He and his wife were admitted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas after contracting COVID-19.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, has died on Sunday at age 67, with his wife at his side, a press statement from his office said.

He and his wife were admitted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas after contracting COVID-19.

Wright is thought to be the first member of Congress to die of coronavirus.

Texas lawmaker Rep. Roger Williams expressed condolences Monday morning, calling Wright a “dear friend and colleague”.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wilson mother is placing blue ribbons throughout town, to honor her late son and to raise...
Wilson mother places ribbons to raise awareness in 3-year-old son’s death
Ada police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 80-year-old man who they say has...
Silver Alert issued for missing Ada man
Local horseback riding center receives grant from Texoma Health Foundation
Sherman horseback riding therapy center awarded grant
A traffic stop in Carter County turned into a drug bust, where over 23 grams of methamphetamine...
2 arrested in Carter Co. accused of trafficking meth
The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Cartwright.
Suspect in custody in Cartwright shooting

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump lawyers blast impeachment trial as ‘political theater’
Amelia Ressler is facing 19 counts of child molestations in Georgia.
Georgia substitute teacher charged with 19 counts of child molestation
On what would have been Brock Tisdale's senior night, his team honored him and his family in an...
Late Tushka High School student honored with special moment at basketball game
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the...
Tesla buys $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, will accept as payment soon