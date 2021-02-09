Ardmore Fire Department says be careful keeping homes heated this week

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Heaters will be working overtime this week for the coldest weather Texoma’s seen in years, which poses a greater risk for house fires.

Ardmore Fire Department training officer Jason Woydziak said its important to make sure smoke detectors work this time of year.

“People start using some unconventional heating methods to try to keep the house warm,” Woydziak said. “Sometimes they’ll do something like using their oven as a heater which is always a bad idea.”

It isn’t safe to run an electric stove for hours on end, and a long-running gas stove can cause carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Another reason we run a lot of fires this time of year is due to trying to keep pets warm,” Woydziak said. “People will run a space heater out to the dog house, and they’re gonna use an extension cord, and its just not a good idea.”

Woydziak said most extension cords aren’t rated for the type of energy used by a space heater.

“The cord heats up,” Woydziak said. Typically people like to cover up the cord so it doesn’t get tripped on. And that heats the carpet up and then we have a fire.”

He said space heaters are meant to heat small spaces for a short time.

“If you do use a space heater it needs to be at least three feet from anything that’s able to catch on fire.”

Woydziak said the safest way to keep your pets warm in winter months is to bring them inside.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.