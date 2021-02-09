Advertisement

Attorney-at-paw? Filter makes lawyer look like cat in court

An attorney accidentally joined a video court hearing while using a Zoom filter that made him appear like a fluffy white kitten.(Source: KTRK, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST
ALPINE, Texas (AP) — A West Texas judge has a word of caution to those attending court hearings via Zoom: Always check for filters before logging on.

Judge Roy Ferguson’s warning comes after an attorney accidentally joined a video court hearing while using a Zoom filter that made him appear like a fluffy white kitten.

“I’m here live. I’m not a cat,” the attorney said.

“I can see that,” replied Ferguson, whose district covers five counties in West Texas, including the town of Marfa.

The short video clip, which was shared online by Ferguson, ends with others coaching the attorney on how to remove the cat filter.

The judge said on Twitter: “These fun moments are a by-product of the legal profession’s dedication to ensuring that the justice system continues to function in these tough times. Everyone involved handled it with dignity, and the filtered lawyer showed incredible grace. True professionalism all around!”

