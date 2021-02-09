Bratcher Funeral Home in Denison closing permanently

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A funeral home that has served the Denison area for nearly eight decades is closing for good.

Bratcher Funeral Home has provided funeral and cremation services to families in Denison and Grayson County communities since 1944.

According to a letter sent to those with prepaid services, they will permanently close on March 31.

Anyone with prepaid funeral arrangements will be transferred to Fisher Funeral Home on West Main Street.

They can be fulfilled there or any Dignity funeral provider in the Dallas area.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.