Burger joint gets ready for Super Bowl Sunday

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Another Super Bowl in the books Sunday, and other than the game most people can’t stop thinking about the food they ate.

But there’s a lot of work that goes unnoticed.

”Okay well, you’ve got to have burgers on Super Bowl Sunday- I mean that’s written law right?” said owner of Mooyah Burgers in Sherman Philip Sipe.

Mooyah has been in Sherman for nearly 8 years.

Owner Philip Sipe says the community has really been there for them throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“(The) first couple of months when the panic first hit, our business definitely slowed down quite a bit” Sipe said.

From online orders and deliveries, to their drive through service and families dining in, Sipe wanted to ensure that they were there for the community, during one of the busiest days of the year.

‘We did a lot of planning throughout the day, to keep us on track” said general manager Stephanie.

Stephanie said she anticipated more online orders throughout the day, after receiving a $500 order on Saturday.

“We had a woman call at about 11:30 a.m. or so, to let us know that she had placed a large order” she said.

Both managers say their team at Mooyah can handle whatever is thrown their way.

“I was worried, but I’ve got a good crew behind me, so it was good” Stephanie said.

