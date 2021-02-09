Advertisement

Dangerous Travel Wednesday into Thursday

Two shots of snow, Saturday and Monday
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
A Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the entire area, through noon Wednesday for north Texas and until 6pm Wednesday for southern Oklahoma.

Temperatures are in the 20s and they will change through noon Wednesday. This hard freeze will make it very easy for stuff to stick. Futurecast shows freezing rain, drizzle and fog increasing late tonight and through the day Wednesday as an upper wave nears. Accumulations of up to one quarter inch are possible. Winds will run from the north-northeast at 10 to 15 mph, wind chills overnight in the teens.

Long range, the steering winds map show a couple of upper waves passing Texoma later in the week and into early next week, with two shots of snow in the forecast. A significant snow event is possible on Monday with a lesser event on Saturday.

It will cold enough for it to be all snow in these two events. Very cold temperatures are still indicated for the weekend, single numbers by Sunday morning.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: 80% Freezing drizzle/freezing rain

Wed. night: 80% Freezing drizzle/freezing rain

Thursday: 40% Freezing rain a.m.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cold

Saturday:  Windy and frigid, 40% snow

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, frigid

Monday: 60% Snow, frigid

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, not as cold

