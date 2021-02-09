Skip to content
News
Weather
Open for Business
COVID-19 Map
Livestream
Search
Homepage
Livestream
News
Texas
Oklahoma
Regional
International
National
Fire
Accidents
Crime
Education
Send us YOUR news tips!
Weather
Fish and Game Forecast
Outdoors
Sports
Friday Night Blitz | High School
A Plus Athlete
Scoreboard
TMC Medical Minutes
Community
COVID-19 Map
News 12 AM
Road Conditions
Recipes
Meet the Team
Contact Us
KXII Careers
Schedule
Live Events
Election Results
National Results Map
Open for Business
Submit Photos and Videos
Those Who Inspire
Where to Watch Us
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Latest Newscasts
Advertisement
ECU-SOSU Women’s Hoops Highlights
By
KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:06 PM CST
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ECU-SOSU Women’s Hoops Highlights
Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.
Most Read
1 injured, 1 arrested in Cartwright love triangle shooting
Late Tushka High School student honored with special moment at basketball game
Ice possible Wed. night, Weekend snow and Frigid Temps.
2 arrested in Carter Co. accused of trafficking meth
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Latest News
ECU-SOSU Men’s Hoops Highlights
Grayson’s Harlow has huge day at the plate
Marietta-Calera Boys Hoops Highlights
Marietta-Calera Girls Hoops Highlights