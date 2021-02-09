Advertisement

‘Explicit’ messages removed from Waterloo Park cave

By Mike Rogers
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -

Images of explicit messages spray painted on the cave in Waterloo Park were posted on Jan. 29.

The words ‘sex dungeon’ were spray painted on the lower right side of the cave, located on the walking trail in the park.

Just days later, a woman was attacked and sexually assaulted while jogging nearby in the park.

Logan Kelsoe with North Texas Soft Wash, a residential and commercial cleaning service, saw the post and went out to the cave with his team after seeing posts about the vandalized cave on the Nextdoor app.

With their pressure washers and “basic goof off graffiti remover” along with the volunteer help of E&M Electric, they cleared off the graffiti in less than two hours.

The cave is made of sandstone rock which Kelsoe said erodes easily, which made removing the graffiti easy.

“For the little bit older kids that can read that’s something that they don’t need to see or know about,” Kelsoe said.

Denison police won’t say whether the sexual assault and the vandalized cave are connected.

Kelsoe said the messages that were written “aren’t representative of Denison.”

“This isn’t something we need in our community,” Kelsoe said. “A runner had come by and scratched the majority of it off so when we got here it wasn’t even as bad as when it first was.”

Kelsoe said he’s unaware whether the cave vandalization was reported to Denison Police.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan County deputies arrested Allen Drost, 44, after they say he shot Michael Richard, 29, in...
1 injured, 1 arrested in Cartwright love triangle shooting
A traffic stop in Carter County turned into a drug bust, where over 23 grams of methamphetamine...
2 arrested in Carter Co. accused of trafficking meth
Ada police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 80-year-old man who they say has...
Silver Alert issued for missing Ada man
A Wilson mother is placing blue ribbons throughout town, to honor her late son and to raise...
Wilson mother places ribbons to raise awareness in 3-year-old son’s death
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children

Latest News

A local emergency manager shares what you can do now to prepare for old man winter this week.
Winter weather tips to prepare for this week’s deep freeze
A Grayson County historian is waiting for approval on her project to get a Texas Historical...
Local historian works to get mark at the Grayson County courthouse
Another Super Bowl in the books Sunday, and other than the game most people can’t stop thinking...
Burger joint gets ready for Super Bowl Sunday
Heaters will be working overtime this week for the coldest weather Texoma’s seen in years,...
Ardmore Fire Department says be careful keeping homes heated this week