‘Explicit’ messages removed from Waterloo Park cave

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -

Images of explicit messages spray painted on the cave in Waterloo Park were posted on Jan. 29.

The words ‘sex dungeon’ were spray painted on the lower right side of the cave, located on the walking trail in the park.

Just days later, a woman was attacked and sexually assaulted while jogging nearby in the park.

Logan Kelsoe with North Texas Soft Wash, a residential and commercial cleaning service, saw the post and went out to the cave with his team after seeing posts about the vandalized cave on the Nextdoor app.

With their pressure washers and “basic goof off graffiti remover” along with the volunteer help of E&M Electric, they cleared off the graffiti in less than two hours.

The cave is made of sandstone rock which Kelsoe said erodes easily, which made removing the graffiti easy.

“For the little bit older kids that can read that’s something that they don’t need to see or know about,” Kelsoe said.

Denison police won’t say whether the sexual assault and the vandalized cave are connected.

Kelsoe said the messages that were written “aren’t representative of Denison.”

“This isn’t something we need in our community,” Kelsoe said. “A runner had come by and scratched the majority of it off so when we got here it wasn’t even as bad as when it first was.”

Kelsoe said he’s unaware whether the cave vandalization was reported to Denison Police.

