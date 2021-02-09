Advertisement

Grandfather receives probation in infant’s death on Puerto Rico cruise ship

Salvatore “Sam” Anello was sentenced Monday to three years’ probation after pleading guilty to...
Salvatore “Sam” Anello was sentenced Monday to three years’ probation after pleading guilty to negligent homicide in the fall of his young granddaughter from an 11th-story window of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico.(Source: Wiegand Family via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - A grandfather who pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the fall of his young granddaughter from an 11th-story window of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico was sentenced Monday to three years’ probation, according to justice officials.

Salvatore “Sam” Anello, of Valparaiso, Indiana, had pleaded guilty in the case in October 2020. Defense attorney Michael Winkleman has said Anello would serve probation in his home state.

Anello was aboard the Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Freedom of the Seas ship with family in July 2019 when the death occurred. He has said he did not know the window in the children’s play area was open and that he lifted 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand up to it so she could knock on the glass as she had done at her brother’s hockey games.

The girl’s parents sued Royal Caribbean in a civil case that is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan County deputies arrested Allen Drost, 44, after they say he shot Michael Richard, 29, in...
1 injured, 1 arrested in Cartwright love triangle shooting
On what would have been Brock Tisdale's senior night, his team honored him and his family in an...
Late Tushka High School student honored with special moment at basketball game
KXII Weather Authority
Ice possible Wed. night, Weekend snow and Frigid Temps.
A traffic stop in Carter County turned into a drug bust, where over 23 grams of methamphetamine...
2 arrested in Carter Co. accused of trafficking meth
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children

Latest News

A local emergency manager shares what you can do now to prepare for old man winter this week.
Winter weather tips to prepare for this week’s deep freeze
FILE - In this Thursday, April 18, 2019 file photo, a sign for the Department of Justice hangs...
Justice Dept. seeks resignations of Trump-era US attorneys
'Explicit' messages removed from Waterloo Park cave.
‘Explicit’ messages removed from Waterloo Park cave
Texas leaders mourn the loss of Rep. Ron Wright
Current and former Texas lawmakers remember Rep. Ron Wright