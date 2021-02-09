Grayson’s Harlow has huge day at the plate

(KXII) - Grayson softball standout Sage Harlow had an unbelievable day at the plate for the Lady Vikings.

The former Whitewright star went 8-for-8 with 3 home runs, including two grand slams.

Harlow also registered two doubles, 15 RBI and a triple. The big day came in a double-header against Paris. Grayson won the games 17-3 and 12-4. The Lady Vikings are ranked 9th in the nation.

