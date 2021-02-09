Icy conditions wreak havoc on Texoma roads

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Icy conditions Tuesday morning primarily on bridges and overpasses caused dozens of wrecks across Texoma, resulting in at least one fatality.

FATALITY on Texas side at Red River Bridge. ￼NB is shut down at Exit 74 and on our side SB is closed at Exit 2 Posted by Calera Police Department - Oklahoma on Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Calera Police confirmed a fatality on US Highway 69/75 on the Texas side Tuesday morning. Traffic was diverted to State Highway 91 over the Denison Dam for most of the morning.

Denison Police said the crash occurred in the 5800 block of US-75 North near Randell Lake Road. The driver lost control on an overpass, struck a road sign, and the vehicle rolled over. The driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the vehicle was not injured. Denison Police have worked 19 other crashes, as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.

SPD is currently responding to several accidents at the following locations: • East Highway 82 westbound@Texoma Pkwy... Posted by Sherman Police Department on Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Sherman Police responded to over 20 accidents Tuesday morning, including 9 major wrecks. There were no reports of any serious injuries in those crashes.

There were also several crashes in Bryan County, including this one in Calera.

Please be careful on the roads this morning! The bridge north of town on Hwy 289 is icey and this is the second wreck so... Posted by Gunter Volunteer Fire & Rescue on Tuesday, February 9, 2021

There were also at least two weather-related crashes in Gunter this morning. There are no reports of injuries.

It was a rough morning for our responders and dispatchers. Over a dozen accidents were reported since midnight. We are... Posted by Love County Emergency Management on Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Love County first responders worked over a dozen wrecks Tuesday morning.

Road conditions remain treacherous in spots across Texoma. Use caution, reduce your speed, and avoid elevated surfaces if possible.

