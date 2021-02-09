Icy conditions wreak havoc on Texoma roads
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Icy conditions Tuesday morning primarily on bridges and overpasses caused dozens of wrecks across Texoma, resulting in at least one fatality.
Calera Police confirmed a fatality on US Highway 69/75 on the Texas side Tuesday morning. Traffic was diverted to State Highway 91 over the Denison Dam for most of the morning.
Denison Police said the crash occurred in the 5800 block of US-75 North near Randell Lake Road. The driver lost control on an overpass, struck a road sign, and the vehicle rolled over. The driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the vehicle was not injured. Denison Police have worked 19 other crashes, as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Sherman Police responded to over 20 accidents Tuesday morning, including 9 major wrecks. There were no reports of any serious injuries in those crashes.
There were also several crashes in Bryan County, including this one in Calera.
There were also at least two weather-related crashes in Gunter this morning. There are no reports of injuries.
Love County first responders worked over a dozen wrecks Tuesday morning.
Road conditions remain treacherous in spots across Texoma. Use caution, reduce your speed, and avoid elevated surfaces if possible.
