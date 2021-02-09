Advertisement

Local historian works to get mark at the Grayson County courthouse

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County historian is waiting for approval on her project to get a Texas Historical Marker for the Sherman Riot of 1930.

Local historian Melissa Thiel says she tells stories that aren’t told enough.

“I like to talk about history that isn’t talked about. I like to give a voice to where there maybe isn’t a voice” Thiel said.

Thiel is a Grayson County native. She’s passionate about telling the stories of her community.

When she began her research of the Sherman Riot of 1930, in June of last year, she realized what she wanted to do.

“So, what we want to get done is a historical marker at the Grayson County courthouse, and remember what happened and talk about what happened and tell the Black community that we acknowledge the pain and the hurt that happened in 1930″ Thiel said.

In May of 1930, George Hughes, a Black man was murdered at the courthouse.

The courthouse was burned, and Hughes body was taken to mulberry street where Black-owned businesses were also burned.

“This was a very historical event, it changed the landscape of Sherman and Grayson County, but it was never recognized” Thiel said.

She hopes to the marker will stand as a teaching moment for the community, to remember what happened and to never forget.

“For 90 years there’s been a lot of hurt, a lot of pain, and I think every year we go without acknowledging it, that pain gets deeper. And right now is the time to say, ‘we know what happened, we remember what happened, and we acknowledge it.’ And let’s start healing, let’s come together as a community, with love and peace, and talk about this” Thiel said.

Thiel is waiting on the Grayson County Historical Commission and County Commissioners to approve the marker.

After that, she’ll go to the Texas Historical Commission.

She says she feels good about the project and hopes the county will get on board.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan County deputies arrested Allen Drost, 44, after they say he shot Michael Richard, 29, in...
1 injured, 1 arrested in Cartwright love triangle shooting
A traffic stop in Carter County turned into a drug bust, where over 23 grams of methamphetamine...
2 arrested in Carter Co. accused of trafficking meth
Ada police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 80-year-old man who they say has...
Silver Alert issued for missing Ada man
A Wilson mother is placing blue ribbons throughout town, to honor her late son and to raise...
Wilson mother places ribbons to raise awareness in 3-year-old son’s death
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children

Latest News

Another Super Bowl in the books Sunday, and other than the game most people can’t stop thinking...
Burger joint gets ready for Super Bowl Sunday
Heaters will be working overtime this week for the coldest weather Texoma’s seen in years,...
Ardmore Fire Department says be careful keeping homes heated this week
Election Day Tuesday in Oklahoma
On what would have been Brock Tisdale's senior night, his team honored him and his family in an...
Late Tushka High School student honored with special moment at basketball game