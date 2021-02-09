TxDOT crews treating roadways for winter weather

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Crews from the Texas Department of Transportation have been out since early Tuesday morning treating roads and highways.

For the Texoma area, it’s the first major weather event so far this year.

“At the start of our morning shift, we started treating all the roads in the Paris district,” said Public Information Officer Tim McAlavy.

Texoma counties in the Paris district include Fannin, Grayson and Lamar.

McAlavy said crews started as early as they could Tuesday morning, based on the National Weather Service forecast.

“You’ll see our big trucks out on the road. There will be on a spray boon across the back of the truck, and they’re spraying a liquid brine solution, which keeps the road from freezing,” McAlavy said.

He said they started by treating major travel corridors in each county like I-35, Highway 75 and U.S. 82.

Crews treated U.S. 82 in Cooke County on Monday and continued to other highways Tuesday.

Bridges, roads and overpasses are treated first, since they have history of icing.

He said every county included in the Paris district was treated Tuesday.

“When that’s through, we’ll have crews working 24/7 until we get warmer weather. They’ll be out monitoring the roads day and night,” McAlavy said.

He said if conditions in the forecast get worse, they’ll treat the roads with more brine as needed.

The best way to stay safe is to slow down.

“Plan more time in your travel, stay alert,” McAlavy said. “Be watchful of those around you. And you do all those things, there’s a good chance you will arrive alive.”

