Advertisement

VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground

‘The driver was conscious and breathing and did not show signs of impairment’
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (Gray News) – A driver survived a harrowing crash when his pickup skidded off an interstate ramp just west of Milwaukee.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation video shows the truck hitting a snowbank on Saturday morning and then going over a barrier wall.

The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

“When deputies arrived, they found the red pickup upright in the right distress lane of the westbound I-94 lanes. Two citizens were on the scene providing aid to the lone occupant,” the department’s Twitter account said. “The driver was conscious and breathing and did not show signs of impairment.”

Authorities took the driver to a local hospital.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan County deputies arrested Allen Drost, 44, after they say he shot Michael Richard, 29, in...
1 injured, 1 arrested in Cartwright love triangle shooting
A traffic stop in Carter County turned into a drug bust, where over 23 grams of methamphetamine...
2 arrested in Carter Co. accused of trafficking meth
Ada police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 80-year-old man who they say has...
Silver Alert issued for missing Ada man
A Wilson mother is placing blue ribbons throughout town, to honor her late son and to raise...
Wilson mother places ribbons to raise awareness in 3-year-old son’s death
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump’s trial starting: ‘Grievous crime’ or just ‘theater’?
COVID-19 kills congressman, funeral aid now available
COVID-19 kills congressman, funeral aid now available
A Grayson County historian is waiting for approval on her project to get a Texas Historical...
Local historian works to get mark at the Grayson County courthouse
FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2020 file photo, then-President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for...
Buttigieg to quarantine after security agent gets COVID-19