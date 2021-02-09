Winter weather tips to prepare for this week’s deep freeze

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texoma is bracing for the coldest temps seen in years, and experts say now is the time to prepare. A local emergency manager shares what you can do now to prepare for old man winter this week.

Fannin County Emergency Manager, Troy Hudson says it’s important for everyone to prepare for the approaching winter weather.

“In weather like this accidents do rise. It does put a strain on first responders,” said Hudson.

Hudson says it’s important to prepare for long term power outages.

He also reminds the public to remember the four P’s in the event of freezing weather: people, pets, pipes and plants.

“People that live in the rural area, if they have elderly that live next to them, they probably wanna keep an eye on them and check on them too cause if the power does go out they’re gonna need some help staying warm as well,” said Hudson.

Bring pets inside if you are able or prepare enough shelter, food and water for outdoor pets and livestock.

Disconnect outside hoses, keep sink cabinets open and run water frequently to prevent pipes from bursting.

Cover plants with a tarp if they can’t be brought inside.

Forecasters expect Texoma temperatures to plummet midweek, and may stay at or below freezing for days. Wintry precipitation is a possibility.

“Especially in rural areas where the roads are not maintained and the roads are not treated. I would go slow and don’t travel unless you have to,” said Hudson.

Hudson says if you have to get out prep your vehicle with a blanket and coat, a flashlight and extra batteries, food and water and a full tank of gas.

“If they’re having problems on the road it may be difficult for the responders or the wrecker or other family members to get to them, so they need to be prepared that they could possibly be spending several hours in their vehicle,” said Hudson.

