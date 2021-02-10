Advertisement

Aunt Jemima brand gets a new name: Pearl Milling Company

Quaker Oats said Tuesday that its Aunt Jemima brand pancake mix and syrup will be renamed Pearl...
Quaker Oats said Tuesday that its Aunt Jemima brand pancake mix and syrup will be renamed Pearl Milling Company.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Aunt Jemima is making her last batch of pancakes.

Quaker Oats said Tuesday that its Aunt Jemima brand pancake mix and syrup will be renamed Pearl Milling Company. Aunt Jemima products will continue to be sold until June, when the packaging will officially change over.

Quaker Oats, a division of PepsiCo Inc., had announced last June that it would retire the Aunt Jemima brand, saying the character’s origins are “based on a racial stereotype.” The smiling Aunt Jemima logo was inspired by the 19th century “mammy” minstrel character, a Black woman content to serve her white masters. A former slave, Nancy Green, became the first face of the pancake products in 1890.

Quaker Oats bought the Aunt Jemima brand in 1925 and had updated the logo over the years in an effort to remove the negative stereotypes. But in the cultural reckoning that followed last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests, Quaker decided to change the name altogether. Other brands, like Uncle Ben’s rice, followed.

Quaker said Pearl Milling Company was founded in 1888 in St. Joseph, Missouri, and was the originator of self-rising pancake mix. While the brand will be new to store shelves, the boxes and bottles of syrup will still have the familiar red packaging of Aunt Jemima.

Quaker said it sought input from customers, employees and external cultural experts as it developed the new brand name.

Quaker said it is also donating $1 million to groups that empower Black women and girls as part of the Pearl Milling Company rollout.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KXII Weather Authority
Dangerous Travel Wednesday into Thursday
Bryan County deputies arrested Allen Drost, 44, after they say he shot Michael Richard, 29, in...
1 injured, 1 arrested in Cartwright love triangle shooting
On what would have been Brock Tisdale's senior night, his team honored him and his family in an...
Late Tushka High School student honored with special moment at basketball game
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
'Explicit' messages removed from Waterloo Park cave.
‘Explicit’ messages removed from Waterloo Park cave

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump trial gets go-ahead after emotional, graphic first day
Senators determined it is constitutional for former President Trump to stand trial in the...
Former President Trump's second impeachment trial started with an emotional opening
In this image made from BFM TV video, Sister Andre, born Lucile Randon, is interviewed by David...
World’s second-oldest person survives COVID-19 at age 116
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic