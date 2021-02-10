Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine PODs canceled for winter weather

By Emily Tabar
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma health departments have canceled vaccine PODs this week because of the weather.

Pontotoc and Bryan counties have canceled their vaccine clinics set for tomorrow, and are in the process of contacting everyone with an appointment for rescheduling details.

Pontotoc county rescheduled their pod for February 24th...and Bryan county for February 17th.

Durant Emergency Management director, Kenneth Eppler says those going for their second dose shouldn’t worry about the delay, and that 3 weeks is the minimum time period between doses.

”This is one of the four COVID vaccination clinics in Southeast Oklahoma in 9 counties, so we would have people coming not from Durant and Bryan County but from several other counties and it’s just too dangerous to travel,” said Eppler.

Eppler says it’s the first time they’ve had to reschedule this weekly event and the health department has hundreds of phone calls to make. They ask for patience.

