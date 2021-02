(KXII) - Former S&S Rams head coach James Gage has been promoted to head coach at Alvin High School.

Gage was promoted from offensive coordinator to take over the Yellowjackets program. Alvin is a Class 6A program that went 1-8 last season.

Gage left S&S in April of 2019 after leading the Rams for four seasons.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.