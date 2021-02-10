Advertisement

Grayson duo take weekly conference honors

By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson softball team is off to a tremendous start and the awards are already rolling in.

Pitcher Dylann Kaderka has been named NTJCAC pitcher of the week after getting three wins, 18 strikeouts and allowing no runs.

Hailey Vess has been named position player of the week. Vess registered six home runs, 16 RBI and scored eight runs. She had a .688 batting average for the week.

The Lady Vikings are 8-0 on the season.

