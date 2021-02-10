Home Health companies continuing services even with bad weather permitting

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The four P’s to watch when temperatures drop below freezing are pipes, plants, pets and people.

Home health companies said their patients need even more care right now, because of the cold.

So they’re stocking them up with food and supplies and making sure they have everything they need.

“We did have some people late to their shifts but we work with seniors and they still need their medications they still need to be bathed and dressed and eaten their meals and so we are still going,” Director and Administrator for Home Instead Senior Care Tim Dungan said.

Dungan said that the weather won’t slow the employees down from going to their patients.

“As you get more remotely our seniors they’re going to have to hunker down, it’s really hard for our seniors getting out and they’re in a lot of risk slipping and falling and so I warn our seniors, if you don’t have to get out then stay in,” Dungan said.

Home Instead employees have varied shifts to help take care of their 72 Texoma patients throughout their day.

“With our seniors, this has been really hard on them going through this pandemic so anything that you can do to uplift them whether it’s your second grader that writes them a little note, they really appreciate that,” Dungan said.

Executive Director of Meals on Wheels for Lamar County Shelly Braziel said this weather won’t stop them from delivering meals to their 1,000 customers

“We are very good about come rain, sleet, snow, we deliver because if we don’t these individuals don’t eat a big part of the time. We have a lot of clients that are diabetic they can’t go without that meal so we make sure that we are delivering,” Braziel said.

Braziel said Meals on Wheels hasn’t closed the agency in three years and that they have already taken meals to their customers that will last them through Tuesday.

“We got trucks that we deliver in so it’s got to be really bad for us to close down. You know like I said it hasn’t been like that in the last three years we obviously don’t know what it’s going to be like this weekend but we did take precautions just to be on the safe side,” Braziel said.

Now is the time to check on your neighbors, especially if they’re disabled or elderly.

