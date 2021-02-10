Man arrested for murder after shooting Ada man

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Duncan man was arrested Monday after shooting and killing an Ada man.

Police were called to an Ahloso trailer park just before 2:00 a.m. Monday morning where 25-year-old Cole David Twilligear was shot in the head.

His brother, Dalton Twilligear told police they got into a fight. That’s when 26-year-old Howard Wesley Tarver shot Twilligear in the head.

Tarver was arrested on suspicion of first degree murder and taken to the Pontotoc County Justice Center where he is held without bond.

