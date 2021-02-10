Advertisement

Man killed in Paris crash

(KWQC)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was killed in a crash in Paris Tuesday night.

Police said just before 9:30 p.m. a pickup was headed south in the 4100 block of SE Loop 286 when it crossed left of center into oncoming traffic and was struck by a semi truck.

The 36-year-old driver of the pickup was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The semi truck driver was treated and released from a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police have not identified either driver.

