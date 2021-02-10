Advertisement

Missing explosives from Marine base under investigation

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Explosives are missing from a Marine Corps base in the Southern California desert, the military confirmed Tuesday.

Jeff Houston of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service said an investigation has opened into the disappearance of explosives from Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms.

Houston said he could not provide any details because of the probe.

Houston declined to specify what kind of explosives are missing or say when they are believed to have disappeared. Officials at the base also declined to comment. The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department and area law enforcement were notified that explosives were missing from the base but their assistance was not requested, spokeswoman Jodi Miller said.

Thousands of Marines from different units have been participating in a combat training exercise there since Jan. 15. The training is scheduled to end Feb. 18.

Twentynine Palms in the San Bernardino County desert is the largest United States Marine Corps base.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KXII Weather Authority
ICE Wed. morning into Thursday noon.
A semi wrecked on Interstate 35 in Ardmore Tuesday morning.
Icy conditions wreak havoc on Texoma roads
'Explicit' messages removed from Waterloo Park cave.
‘Explicit’ messages removed from Waterloo Park cave
Bryan County deputies arrested Allen Drost, 44, after they say he shot Michael Richard, 29, in...
1 injured, 1 arrested in Cartwright love triangle shooting
Winter weather made Texoma roadways dangerous Tuesday morning, with dozens of crashes reported.
Slick roads cause over 50 wrecks in two Texoma cities

Latest News

State and federal authorities are desperately searching for a tractor-trailer in Texas that may...
911 call details dire situation of those who say they're being smuggled inside tanker
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2016 file photo, basketball Hall of Fame inductee Shaquille O'Neal...
Shaq’s historic Atlanta Krispy Kreme damaged by raging fire
FILE - This image made available by NASA shows the planet Mars. This composite photo was...
Chinese spacecraft enters Mars orbit, 2nd in 2 days after UAE
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot had warned teachers that they would be locked out of district...
Union approves deal with Chicago schools to return to class
Oklahoma health departments have canceled some vaccine PODs this week because of the weather.
Vaccination events postponed across Texoma due to winter weather