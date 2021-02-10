Posted speed limits are intended for sunny days: law enforcement weighs in on slippery road conditions

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - If your check engine light is on, chances are this week’s temperatures will exacerbate any preexisting problem.

Collision Works of said it’s undeniable... winter weather causes more crashes.

Store leader Suzie Hadlock said most of the time, wrecks caused by ice just involve one car.

”Sliding into ditches, and ravines, and medians,” Hadlock said. vehicles that are turned over upside down suspension gone.”

Law enforcement advises anyone who can to stay home when roads are icy, since its hard to judge the extent of the ice until it’s too late.

Ardmore Police Captain Claude Henry said anyone who has to drive should be careful to leave extra time for braking.

“You have to give yourself a little more time to stop the vehicle so that way you can insure that you’re not going to go out into the intersection accidentally,” Henry said.

He also said to take turns carefully.

“Any sharp turns with your vehicles causes a lot more weight distribution in your vehicle, which could give your vehicle momentum and start sliding,” Henry said.

Hadlock says its important to keep a vehicle maintained before the conditions get icy.

“Check the air pressure in your tires,” Hadlock said. “A lot of times when the weather changes from hot to cold, the pressure in your tire fluctuates and you don’t wanna be stuck with a flat tire or low pressure.”

Hadlock said driving a damaged vehicle can make the repairs harder and more pricey.

“When in doubt, don’t drive your vehicle,” Hadlock said. “Call a wrecker.”

Henry said the speed limits posted are meant for daylight and good conditions, not for roads with ice.

“If you do have to travel, use the main streets,” Henry said. “The side streets don’t typically get sand as much as your thoroughfares.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.