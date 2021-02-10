Slick roads cause over 50 wrecks in two Texoma cities

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Winter weather made Texoma roadways dangerous Tuesday morning, with dozens of crashes reported.

Sherman police responded to 28 crashes total, with the first call coming in at 6 a.m.

They say in 12 of those wrecks injuries were reported.

“(There were) More than 20 accidents today. It’s a combination of major and minor accidents” said Sgt. Brett Mullen with the Sherman Police Department.

Sherman and Denison police responded to 51 wrecks combined Tuesday morning.

In Denison, police say they had 23 crashes, including one that killed someone.

Police said it happened on an overpass on HWY 75, when a driver lost control, struck a road sign and rolled over.

They say the driver was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

“The main roadways may be clear and you can drive along them just fine, but when you hit a patch of ice on the bridges that’s when you could lose control” Sgt. Mullen said.

Sgt. Mullen says most drivers don’t expect to see slick roads around Texoma, so they continue driving at normal speeds or even faster than normal.

“And not realizing that there might be ice ahead, so when they do get a patch of ice and they have to take corrective action, without the traction the car will end up losing control, and slipping off the road” Sgt. Mullen said.

Police say if you do happen to find yourself in a wreck, stay calm.

“If you are involved in an accident, keep in mind there’s traffic probably coming behind you- and they’re going through the same slick spot that you just went through. So keep that in mind, (and) don’t immediately get out of your vehicle. If you do get out of your vehicle, get off the roadway, but it’s best to stay in your vehicle- that way if there’s another accident, you’ll be more protected inside your car” Sgt. Mullen said.

“We urge people to be careful, as the roads will likely worsen overnight and in the drive time during the morning. So slow down, be careful and drive safe.” // Mullen

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.