Advertisement

SOAS says keep a full tank of gas when traveling on icy roads

Roads and highways north of the Red River are still paved with ice, and that means cars are...
Roads and highways north of the Red River are still paved with ice, and that means cars are still getting into wrecks.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Roads and highways north of the Red River are still paved with ice, and that means cars are still getting into wrecks.

Coming from Norman, Abby Goodman was on her way to DFW to pick up kids from the airport.

“It’s gotten better the farther south on I35 I’ve gotten,” Goodman said. “It was really pretty over the Arbuckles, there was a lot more ice.”

She said she saw several wrecks .

“Quite a few semis overturned,” Goodman said.

SOAS director of operations Jeff Taylor said they’ve responded to about 10 wrecks since Tuesday.

When the roads are icy, SOAS doesn’t run emergency status to calls, since it’s too unsafe for people to pull over.

“It may take us a little longer to get to you, but we are on the way,” Taylor said. “We just won’t be running with our lights and sirens on.”

But SOAS will be out on the roads, and they’ve got one request.

“If we are parked on the side of the road on an accident, please slow down,” Taylor said. “We’re already assisting in one wreck, we don’t need to be assisting in another.”

Taylor said if you’re going out, have a plan and supplies like blankets, food, a fully charged phone and a full tank of gas.

“Just in case you do break down, slide off the road and it takes awhile for somebody to get there, your car can still be running and so you can still be warm,” Taylor said.

Goodman said she stays safe by keeping a safe stopping distance.

“Like they taught you in Drivers Ed.,” Goodman said. “Actually staying that “car length per every ten miles-per-hour” at least, so you can see what’s going on ahead.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KXII Weather Authority
Ice ends by Thu morning, 3 shots of snow on the way!
A semi wrecked on Interstate 35 in Ardmore Tuesday morning.
Icy conditions wreak havoc on Texoma roads
Winter weather made Texoma roadways dangerous Tuesday morning, with dozens of crashes reported.
Slick roads cause over 50 wrecks in two Texoma cities
'Explicit' messages removed from Waterloo Park cave.
‘Explicit’ messages removed from Waterloo Park cave
Bryan County deputies arrested Allen Drost, 44, after they say he shot Michael Richard, 29, in...
1 injured, 1 arrested in Cartwright love triangle shooting

Latest News

A Bonham man is recovering in the hospital after he was thrown from his truck in a rollover...
Bonham man injured after black ice rollover wreck
Why Denison ISD says teen suicide awareness is important now more than ever.
Denison ISD hosts teen suicide awareness documentary screening
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
Jason Isbell, a Grammy-winning singer songwriter, said he is going to donate to the NAACP any...
Jason Isbell to donate his share of Morgan Wallen’s sales to NAACP