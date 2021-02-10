SOAS says keep a full tank of gas when traveling on icy roads

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Roads and highways north of the Red River are still paved with ice, and that means cars are still getting into wrecks.

Coming from Norman, Abby Goodman was on her way to DFW to pick up kids from the airport.

“It’s gotten better the farther south on I35 I’ve gotten,” Goodman said. “It was really pretty over the Arbuckles, there was a lot more ice.”

She said she saw several wrecks .

“Quite a few semis overturned,” Goodman said.

SOAS director of operations Jeff Taylor said they’ve responded to about 10 wrecks since Tuesday.

When the roads are icy, SOAS doesn’t run emergency status to calls, since it’s too unsafe for people to pull over.

“It may take us a little longer to get to you, but we are on the way,” Taylor said. “We just won’t be running with our lights and sirens on.”

But SOAS will be out on the roads, and they’ve got one request.

“If we are parked on the side of the road on an accident, please slow down,” Taylor said. “We’re already assisting in one wreck, we don’t need to be assisting in another.”

Taylor said if you’re going out, have a plan and supplies like blankets, food, a fully charged phone and a full tank of gas.

“Just in case you do break down, slide off the road and it takes awhile for somebody to get there, your car can still be running and so you can still be warm,” Taylor said.

Goodman said she stays safe by keeping a safe stopping distance.

“Like they taught you in Drivers Ed.,” Goodman said. “Actually staying that “car length per every ten miles-per-hour” at least, so you can see what’s going on ahead.”

