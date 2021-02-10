Advertisement

Vaccination events postponed across Texoma due to winter weather

Oklahoma health departments have canceled some vaccine PODs this week because of the weather.
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COVID-19 vaccination events scheduled for Wednesday in three Texoma counties were postponed due to winter weather.

The Bryan County vaccination event scheduled for Wednesday has been cancelled and rescheduled for Feb. 17.

OUR COVID VACCINATION CLINIC FOR TOMORROW, FEBRUARY 10TH, 2021 AT THE CHOCTAW EVENT CENTER IN DURANT HAS BEEN CANCELLED...

Posted by Bryan County Health Department of Oklahoma on Tuesday, February 9, 2021

The Pontotoc Mass Vaccination POD scheduled for Wednesday at the Pontotoc County Agriplex will be rescheduled to Feb. 24. Messages will be sent out via an automated telephone calling system. Each person who had an appointment will be called/texted to let them know their appointment will be at the same time on Feb. 24.

And the Fannin County COVID Vaccine Hub that was scheduled for Wednesday from 9am to 5pm, has been postponed toFeb. 24, 9am to 5pm.  All citizens that were originally scheduled for Wednesday will have the same scheduled appointment time on February 24th.

