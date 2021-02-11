Advertisement

Blue Ridge begins search for new coach as Chester steps down

By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021
(KXII) - The Blue Ridge Tigers will have a new head coach next year with Mark Chester stepping down to return to his hometown area.

Chester will be the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator at Class 5A Gregory-Portland. Chester was the head coach at Blue Ridge for two years. He was a combined 11-11 over his two seasons with the Tigers. Blue Ridge went two rounds deep in the playoffs in his Chester’s first year.

“Our journey is now taking us home,” Chester said in a statement. “The chance to be able to make an impact where I was born and raised and to do this with my entire family is one that I cannot pass up.”

