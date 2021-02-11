Bonham man injured after black ice rollover wreck

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - A Bonham man is recovering in the hospital after he was thrown from his truck in a rollover wreck Tuesday morning.

It’s one of 4 major vehicle accidents, including two rollovers, that happened within the same hour.

Police say black ice was the culprit in all of them.

“The problem areas are usually the overpasses and bridges, they’re going to freeze the quickest and they’re going to be the slickest, so that’s where they really need to be aware of their speed and use caution when driving” said Bonham Police Chief Mike Bankston.

It’s what caused Tyler La Vergne’s truck to lose control, roll, and eject him from the drivers seat.

“My question was how is he? Is he okay? We were very limited on information, because it was happening so fast” said brother Tim La Vergne II.

La Vergne’s younger brother Tyler was involved in the rollover wreck on HWY 82 and 121.

After blacking out, several spine fractures and neck injuries, his family says it’s a miracle he survived.

“You know, we take life for granted sometimes. When something like this hits home, you have to pause for a moment. Just knowing that God was watching over him, you know it was our dad watching him as a guardian angel, you know we’re just very very blessed” said La Vergne II.

Tuesday was already a tough day for the La Vergne family, after losing their father 6 years ago.

Tim La Vergne Sr. spent more than three decades with the Bonham Police Department.

“Unfortunately, he had a heart attack on his way to work. He was a captain with us here, an outstanding officer. This young man involved in this wreck was his son” said Chief Bankston.

“Having his anniversary yesterday, and having the accident involving my brother.. it did put a lot of strain on the family” said La Vergne II.

