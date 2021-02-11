Marathoner Rep. Fallon uses same training techniques to hit ground running in Congress

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Freshman Congressman Pat Fallon (R-TX) is hitting the ground running on Capitol Hill, literally.

He said he is drawing on his past experiences to take on his new role.

Fallon, an avid runner, is one of about 160 people in the world to complete the World Marathon Challenge, a grueling week-long event: 7 marathons in 7 days on 7 continents.

“It was one of the hardest and one of the best things I’ve ever done,” said Fallon.

Fallon had never run a marathon before the 2016 event. During the Challenge, he started in Antarctica, then ran in Puntas Arenas, Chile, Miami, Madrid, Marrakech, Dubai and Sydney.

“The 4th and 5th ones, Madrid, Spain and Marrakech, Morocco were within 5 hours of one another,” he said. “You have to change your way of thinking.”

Fallon said he dealt with muscle fatigue, jet lag and sleep deprivation, but his mental toughness helped him persevere. He said he is using the same visualization techniques in Congress.

“You have to map out your medium and long-term goals and that’s exactly what long distance running has prepared me for,” said Fallon.

House Republicans may be outnumbered by the Democrats, but that’s not stopping Congressman Pat Fallon from his legislative goals. Fallon says his top priorities are fighting for fiscal responsibility and ensuring election integrity in the future. And he’s focusing on his role as a newly assigned member of the Armed Services Committee with fellow Texan Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX).

“Ronny and I are dedicated to preserving and protecting Sheppard Air Force Base and also Red River Army Depot and all of the military assets in Texas,” he said.

Fallon said his competition days are far from over. He plans to strap on his sneakers and train for yet another marathon soon. The Congressman said he plans to get into a workout routine on Capitol Hill doing his own form of two-a-days, lifting weights in the morning and running in the evening.

Fallon is especially excited to host his constituents in the nation’s capital once the office is back open to the public.

