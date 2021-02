ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - One person was killed in house fire in Ardmore Thursday morning.

Firefighters said it happened at a home in the 400 block of Southeast G Street at Lake Murray Drive.

One adult died in the fire, which is not suspicious, according Ardmore Fire-Rescue.

This is a developing story. Watch News 12 today for updates.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.