Sexual assault in Grayson County is increasing among strangers

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Executive Director of the Crisis Center Shelli Shields said the most startling part of this uptick in sexual assault, is the increase in assaults by strangers.

Shields works with victims of domestic violence and sexual assault every day.

She believes with all the unknowns the pandemic has brought, and the frustration of not having the resources to meet their needs, setbacks can quickly escalate to violence.

“We are seeing here in Grayson County just like in Denison last week the stranger sexual assault and so definitely being aware, knowing where you’re at, having those good check ins and safety planning around your environment and what your plans are can help be helpful I do believe,” Shields said.

Shields wants to warn people of the dangers of sexual assault at any time at any location.

She said typically eight out of ten assaults are committed by a known and familiar person.

“The majority of sexual assault are going to happen close proximity to that persons home so and we aren’t as aware of our surroundings when we feel like we are in the comfort of our own environment,” Shields said.

But lately there has been a rise in Grayson County in cases of sexual assault by strangers.

“But I do think the stranger approach now that we are seeing in on the rise, we have to think about those darker areas, the night time and there’s a lot of transient population moving and kind of being uprooted with the pandemic and I think any time you have a lot of change and move and growth in the community you can see some increase in violent crimes,” Shields said.

Shields believes the pandemic has brought on feelings of loss of control and uncertainty, and it’s those emotions that can fuel violence.

“With that I think we will see an increase in a variety in violent crimes and unfortunately sexual assault seems to be to be on the increase,” Shields said.

Shields suggests putting a plan in place now to protect yourself, she said you should start by always letting people close to you know where you are and what you’re doing.

If you find yourself in a situation where you are in danger or have been assaulted call 911, or the crisis center hotline at 903-893-5615, to get the help you deserve.

