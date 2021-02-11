Slip and fall risks at play with icy conditions in Texoma.

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -

An Ardmore woman slipped and fell, injuring her wrist, at her apartment complex Wednesday morning.

“I go out there and BOOM. No salt, no nothing,”Sherri Ann Capraro said. “Yeah I took a dixie. I was not happy, and I was very concerned because this is my left wrist. I already had the right wrist broken a couple of years ago.”

Capraro didn’t go to the hospital but her wrist is now in a brace. She said there was no salt down at her apartment complex to give her traction.

“Went right out from under me, and I’m a yankee I figured I got this, it ain’t nothing. I figured I could walk to my car reasonably, but no,” Capraro said.

Slick road conditions are expected in parts of Texoma where the temperatures dipped below freezing over the next few days.

But any uncovered areas like sidewalks, and road crossings are susceptible to freezing in these temperatures.

Winter weather advisories are in place for all of the region through noon Thursday.

“You can definitely break any kind of bone if you land on your back, your hip,” said Denison Fire Rescue Captain Landon Lindsey. “You know the elderly definitely breaks hips a lot of the time.”

Lindsey said they’ve gotten calls as the winter weather has rolled in of slips and falls, especially with elderly patients.

“If you’re a oblivious to it you’re susceptible to fall,” Lindsey “If you’re a little unsteady on your feet you’re susceptible to it.”

Lindsey said Texomas should put down rock salt, or gravel on areas that will get slick in cold temperatures to give yourself traction.

On the roads he said drivers need to “slow down, have a plan and give space” to others.

Capraro said she’s contacted her landlord about her incident but is holding off on a trip to the hospital because she said dealing with COVID-19 patients should be the priority.

Black ice is also a worry when temperatures get this cold. Black ice can pop up in shaded areas during the day and especially now at this time of night.

Black ice doesn’t reflect any light, so even during the day it’s harder to see.

