Veteran Pottsboro team ready for post-season play

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Pottsboro Lady Cardinals are headed back to the playoffs with high expectations.

The Lady Cardinals are led by three seniors with plenty of post-season experience. This group made some good post-season runs their freshman and sophomore seasons. Now, they are reloaded and hoping to make another push as they prepare to play Prairiland in the opening round.

“They’ve been there every year in the playoffs,” head coach Aaron Bates said. “It’s nothing new for us. We’d like to make as deep of a run as they did when they were freshmen and sophomores. I think we can do that. We have the ability to do that with those seniors leading us.”

“It’s kind of nerve racking to know that it could be your last game,” guard Hannah Fellinger said. “I think it helps getting older and having that experience.”

“I think that we are a really good deep team,” forward Hadley Williams said. “Just about anyone can play anywhere. We are strong at the guards, the post, you name it, I believe that we have it. I think we will be going far.”

