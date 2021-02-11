Advertisement

Veteran Pottsboro team ready for post-season play

By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Pottsboro Lady Cardinals are headed back to the playoffs with high expectations.

The Lady Cardinals are led by three seniors with plenty of post-season experience. This group made some good post-season runs their freshman and sophomore seasons. Now, they are reloaded and hoping to make another push as they prepare to play Prairiland in the opening round.

“They’ve been there every year in the playoffs,” head coach Aaron Bates said. “It’s nothing new for us. We’d like to make as deep of a run as they did when they were freshmen and sophomores. I think we can do that. We have the ability to do that with those seniors leading us.”

“It’s kind of nerve racking to know that it could be your last game,” guard Hannah Fellinger said. “I think it helps getting older and having that experience.”

“I think that we are a really good deep team,” forward Hadley Williams said. “Just about anyone can play anywhere. We are strong at the guards, the post, you name it, I believe that we have it. I think we will be going far.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KXII Weather Authority
Ice ends by Thu morning, 3 shots of snow on the way!
A semi wrecked on Interstate 35 in Ardmore Tuesday morning.
Icy conditions wreak havoc on Texoma roads
Winter weather made Texoma roadways dangerous Tuesday morning, with dozens of crashes reported.
Slick roads cause over 50 wrecks in two Texoma cities
'Explicit' messages removed from Waterloo Park cave.
‘Explicit’ messages removed from Waterloo Park cave
Bryan County deputies arrested Allen Drost, 44, after they say he shot Michael Richard, 29, in...
1 injured, 1 arrested in Cartwright love triangle shooting

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate their Super Bowl victory with a boat parade. (Source: Bay News 9...
Buccaneers celebrate Super Bowl win with boat parade
Pottsboro prepares for girls basketball playoffs
Pottsboro prepares for girls basketball playoffs
Sherman-McKinney North Boys Hoops Highlights
Sherman-McKinney North Boys Hoops Highlights
Former S&S coach James Gage takes over in Alvin
Former S&S coach James Gage takes over in Alvin