Winter Storm Watches for Sun-Mon

After a cloudy and cold night, we may get a few hours of sunshine Friday; that may be the only sun we see for a while. It will still be cold with Friday highs below freezing.

Meanwhile, the big weather story is a powerful upper wave now over the Gulf of Alaska, it will approach Texoma by Sunday and begin to produce snow, and maybe a lot of snow by Sunday night. Near blizzard conditions are possible with this snow event as winds may gust to 35 mph. This will be a fairly dry snow making it easier for blowing snow to reduce visibility to near zero at times.

Intensely cold air will continue to surge in on the heels of strong northerly winds this weekend and high temperatures during the snow event may not get above 10 degrees! Make preparations now to avoid travel mid-afternoon Sunday through Tuesday morning.

Another shot of snow arrives mid-week followed by a slow warming trend next weekend. This will be the most intense cold spell in both temperature and duration since December 1983. All-time record lows are possible Tuesday morning if skies clear.

Here’s the 7-Day:

Friday, Partly cloudy high near 30, NNE 10-20

Saturday, Cloudy, a few flurries or sleet pellets, N. 10-20, 21/27

Sunday, Windy, 50% snow by late afternoon, NNE 15-30, 16/22

Monday, Windy, 80% snow, bitter cold N. 15-30, 10/17

Tuesday, Partly cloudy, SE 5-15, 4/24

Wednesday: 50% snow, S/N 10-20

Thursday: Partly cloudy and cold

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority